Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

100 institutions, 1 lakh students goal set for Gorakhpur-based ‘shiksha parishad’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 03:52 am IST

Roadmap for Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad centenary year unveiled; year-long celebrations, from Dec 2031 to Dec 2032, be planned immediately, ensuring all initiatives align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047: Chief minister

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also heads the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP), on Thursday held a key meeting with the council’s office-bearers and unveiled an ambitious roadmap for its centenary year in 2032. He set major targets, including operating 100 institutions, enrolling one lakh students, ensuring skill training for every learner, adopting 100 villages as Model Villages, and making all campuses globally competitive and completely drug-free.

The chief minister said the entire centenary year must be “historic and unforgettable”. (File Photo)
The chief minister said the entire centenary year must be “historic and unforgettable”. (File Photo)

The CM directed that the year-long centenary celebrations — from December 2031 to December 2032 — be planned immediately, ensuring all initiatives align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The meeting came a day after the grand conclusion of MPSP’s 93rd Foundation Week. Addressing the heads of all Parishad institutions, the chief minister emphasised fulfilling the vision of founder Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avedyanath before the centenary year.

He said the entire centenary year must be “historic and unforgettable,” adding, “By 2032, the Parishad should be running 100 institutions dedicated to education, healthcare, yoga, service, and other public-welfare initiatives.”

The CM also instructed all institutions to adopt and develop 100 villages as Model Villages with a focus on education, healthcare, sanitation, and awareness. He cited ongoing work in Tharu and Vantangiya villages and directed that all development indicators there must reach saturation.

He also set a target of enrolling one lakh students across MPSP institutions by 2032.

“Every student should be connected to at least one skill. Institutions must also work towards linking at least one student from each family with self-employment,” he said, while stressing discipline, hard work and integrity among staff.

The CM highlighted that MPSP institutions must reflect a culture that blends modern ideas with traditional national and cultural values, showcasing India’s heritage and progress.

“Campus culture must display modernity, ancient wisdom, tradition and development. Work culture should carry a spiritual essence,” he said, adding that every campus must be free from any form of addiction to protect students from negative influences.

The CM urged all institutions to align their goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India by 2047” and contribute actively to cultural resurgence, nation-building, and welfare activities.

“Our institutions must uphold social responsibility and help India emerge as a Vishwaguru once again,” he added.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers, members and heads of institutions under the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 100 institutions, 1 lakh students goal set for Gorakhpur-based ‘shiksha parishad’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ambitious roadmap for the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad's centenary in 2032, targeting the establishment of 100 institutions, enrollment of 100,000 students, and adoption of 100 villages as Model Villages. He emphasized aligning initiatives with national goals for a developed India by 2047, stressing the importance of education, discipline, and cultural values.