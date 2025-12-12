100 institutions, 1 lakh students goal set for Gorakhpur-based ‘shiksha parishad’

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also heads the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP), on Thursday held a key meeting with the council’s office-bearers and unveiled an ambitious roadmap for its centenary year in 2032. He set major targets, including operating 100 institutions, enrolling one lakh students, ensuring skill training for every learner, adopting 100 villages as Model Villages, and making all campuses globally competitive and completely drug-free. The chief minister said the entire centenary year must be “historic and unforgettable”. (File Photo)

The CM directed that the year-long centenary celebrations — from December 2031 to December 2032 — be planned immediately, ensuring all initiatives align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The meeting came a day after the grand conclusion of MPSP’s 93rd Foundation Week. Addressing the heads of all Parishad institutions, the chief minister emphasised fulfilling the vision of founder Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avedyanath before the centenary year.

He said the entire centenary year must be “historic and unforgettable,” adding, “By 2032, the Parishad should be running 100 institutions dedicated to education, healthcare, yoga, service, and other public-welfare initiatives.”

The CM also instructed all institutions to adopt and develop 100 villages as Model Villages with a focus on education, healthcare, sanitation, and awareness. He cited ongoing work in Tharu and Vantangiya villages and directed that all development indicators there must reach saturation.

He also set a target of enrolling one lakh students across MPSP institutions by 2032.

“Every student should be connected to at least one skill. Institutions must also work towards linking at least one student from each family with self-employment,” he said, while stressing discipline, hard work and integrity among staff.

The CM highlighted that MPSP institutions must reflect a culture that blends modern ideas with traditional national and cultural values, showcasing India’s heritage and progress.

“Campus culture must display modernity, ancient wisdom, tradition and development. Work culture should carry a spiritual essence,” he said, adding that every campus must be free from any form of addiction to protect students from negative influences.

The CM urged all institutions to align their goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India by 2047” and contribute actively to cultural resurgence, nation-building, and welfare activities.

“Our institutions must uphold social responsibility and help India emerge as a Vishwaguru once again,” he added.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers, members and heads of institutions under the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.