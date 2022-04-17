10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM

PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. The CM extended his good wishes to the young girl and encouraged her to work hard to realize her dream of becoming an athlete and winning medals for country.

During the meeting at his official residence, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured her and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson.

Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added.

The spokesperson said Kajal, who ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, dreams of becoming an athlete.

Kajal is a resident of Lalitpur village in Manda development block of Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region and is a student of Class 4. Daughter of a railway employee Neeraj Kumar, Kajal completed the long journey to Lucknow on April 15 and met the CM on Saturday. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.

She had participated in the annual prize money Indira Marathon in 2021 even though her registration could formally not be done owing to her young age. Following her participation in the Indira Marathon, she had written a letter to the UP CM and expressed her desire to meet him.