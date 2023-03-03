112 firms to fill over 51K vacancies at Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav

A two-day mega job fair—Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav—will begin at Colvin Taluqdars College grounds here on Saturday. Some 112 major companies from across India will take part in it to fill 51,974 vacancies.

Programme convenor and BJP leader Neeraj Singh said so far, 24,878 applicants had registered for employment. On-the-spot registration process will also be done during the job fair.

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) along with its strategic implementation and knowledge partner, National Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with the ministry of labour and employment and supported by the Uttar Pradesh government is organising the event.

Official representatives of the 112 companies will be present on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. All the process from registration to appointment in the company will be free of cost. Information about various career courses will also be given. Besides, motivational and career counselling sessions will also be organised.

Union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav; BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh; deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; state vocational education and skill development minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and state labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar will jointly inaugurate the job fair. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the valedictory session of the event on Sunday.

