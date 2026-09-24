11th Ayurveda Day: Ayurveda a means of promoting healthy living, says UP deputy CM Pathak

Ayurveda and other traditional systems of Indian medicine need to be integrated with modern research, education and innovation to strengthen their credibility and expand their global reach, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flags off an Ayurveda Day bike rally in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

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Addressing an event marking the 11th Ayurveda Day at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Maurya said evidence-based research and greater exchange of knowledge among different systems of medicine were essential to build public confidence.

“Every system of medicine has its own utility,” he said, adding that useful knowledge from different systems should be made accessible to patients. He also stressed expanding Ayurveda education and healthcare facilities across Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who flagged off an Ayurveda Day bike rally in Lucknow, said Ayurveda should not be viewed only as a system of treatment but also as a means of promoting healthy living and preventing diseases.

He said Ayurveda had remained an integral part of India’s healthcare tradition, particularly in rural areas, where it had served generations. While the preference for modern medicine had increased with the demand for quick results, Ayurveda continued to have a role in long-term health and wellness, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also honoured three Padma Shri awardees for their contribution to Ayurveda and launched the Ayush Clinical Establishment Registration portal. Ayush minister Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ said the year’s theme, Ayurveda for a Healthy Future, underlined the need to combine traditional knowledge with scientific research and new technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also honoured three Padma Shri awardees for their contribution to Ayurveda and launched the Ayush Clinical Establishment Registration portal. Ayush minister Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ said the year’s theme, Ayurveda for a Healthy Future, underlined the need to combine traditional knowledge with scientific research and new technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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