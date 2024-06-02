125 more historic sites in Ayodhya set for a facelift

LUCKNOW: Around 125 historic temples, mutts, ashrams, and water bodies in Ayodhya are poised for a facelift as the state tourism department has sent a proposal to the Shri Ayodhya Ji Teerth Vikas Parishad in this regard. To promote eco-tourism in Ayodhya, the state government has decided to give a facelift to Samdha Lake, located approximately 15 km from the main city in Sohelwa tehsil. (Sourced)

This initiative is in addition to the ongoing renovation work on 37 temples in the temple town, which will be given a heritage look.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Yogi Adityanath government has constituted the Shri Ayodhya Ji Teerth Vikas Parishad for the development of Ram Nagri. The tourism department along with other government departments sends their development-related projects to this newly constituted body.

According to deputy director, tourism, RP Yadav renovation work on 37 heritage temples is currently underway and a new proposal for renovating 125 other places, including temples, mutts, and ashrams across Ayodhya district, has been sent to the Vikas Parishad.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi said “With the construction work of Ram Mandir, religious tourism has gained momentum in Ayodhya. For tourists coming from far-off places, we want to showcase the city’s historical temples of the Ramayan era as well.”

To promote eco-tourism in Ayodhya, the state government has decided to give a facelift to Samdha Lake, located approximately 15 km from the main city in Sohelwa tehsil.

The Ayodhya administration has roped in an NGO to maintain Samdha as an eco-tourism destination. This lake is also becoming a major attraction for birdwatchers, as migratory winged guests visit the lake during the winter season.