12-year-old boy killed, mother & sister injured in road accident

A twelve-year-old boy was killed, and his mother and sister were injured after a roadways bus hit their scooty in the PGI area of Lucknow on Thursday morning, said police. (Pic for representation)

The incident occurred when the mother was taking her kids to LPS School located in Vrindavan Yojana on a scooty. She had just reached Sabha Kheda located on Rae Bareli Road when a speeding bus coming from behind hit them.

After the incident, the bus driver fled from the spot.

“The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Singh, 12, who was with his elder sister Prachi Singh, 13, and his mother Sapna who was driving the scooty when a roadways bus hit their vehicle from the back at around 8am,’’ said Ashish Srivastava, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East.

Abhimanyu was a student of class 7, and his sister Rakhi is said to be a student of class eight. The injured mother and daughter are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre.

“Hari Karan Singh, father of the deceased boy, is in the army and said to be posted in Rajasthan. His wife Sapna Singh and kids stay in Sahu Colony of PGI area,” said SHO PGI Brijesh Chandra Tiwari.

“After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the injured Abhimanyu to Apex Trauma Centre in PGI where the doctors declared the child dead on arrival while the mother and the daughter have received minor injuries and are being treated,” said the DCP while adding that an FIR was being registered after receiving the complaint from the family and three teams have been formed to nab the perpetrator.

Only a month back, a similar case was reported in which a 10-year-old schoolkid died while his mother and younger sister were injured after they met with an accident near Eldeco Saubhagyam crossing under PGI Police limit here on November 2.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon when the trio was returning from school. While the mother Goldie Singh (33) was driving the scooty, her two children Utkarsh (10) and Nitya (8) were riding pillion,” the police said.