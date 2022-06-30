13 Thokia gang members sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six U.P. STF men in 2007
Thirteen members of slain dacoit Ambika Patel Thokia’s gang were awarded life imprisonment for killing six personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) in an ambush in Banda district to avenge the killing of the then most wanted brigand Shiv Kumar Dadua in 2007.
Banda’s special judge (anti-dacoity) Nupur pronounced the quantum of punishment, levying a fine of ₹20,000 on each of the gang members and if they fail to pay, they would have to serve an additional sentence of six months, said government counsel Jai Prakash Sahu.
Those convicted are Nathu Patel, Dev Sharan Patel, Shankar Singh, Chunbad, Shiv Naresh, Ram Babu, Ashok, Gyan Singh, Dhaniram, Kishori Lal, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, Kalyan Singh and Ram Prasad.
The Thokia gang had ambushed the STF team in the Kolhua forest in Fatehganj police area of Banda on July 23, 2007. The STF personnel killed were part of the team that was returning after gunning down Dadua hours earlier.
Thokia and his men had opened fire with automatic weapons on a vehicle carrying STF men and lobbed grenades. Another team that was behind the vehicle resisted the dacoits who then retreated into the jungles.
Ishwar Deo Singh, Uma Shankar Yadav, Laxman Prasad Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Brijesh Yadav and Girish Chandra were killed in the ambush.
The FIR named 17 people and one of them Mohammad Anis was given a clean chit in the investigation. During the trial, the prosecution produced 29 witnesses in the case and none of them turned hostile.
The lawyers of the accused Vichitraveer Singh and Ram Swarup Singh said they would study the court order and would comment thereafter.
Thokia was killed in an encounter with an STF team led by then SSP STF Amitabh Yash in August 2008. He was carrying a cash reward of ₹6 lakh and had 147 criminal cases against him. Another dacoit Balkhande was killed in 2017 in an encounter with the STF.
-
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
-
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
-
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
-
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
-
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
