14 years on, Bijnor court sentences 7 to life for murder of businessman’s son

A Bijnor court on Friday sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for the murder of a prominent businessman’s son, Prabal Agarwal, 18, who was allegedly beaten to death during an Agrasen Jayanti function in 2012.

The court had convicted all seven accused on July 29 and remanded them to judicial custody pending sentencing. (For representation)

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The court had earlier convicted all seven accused on July 29 and remanded them to judicial custody pending sentencing.

Meanwhile, a petition pending before the Allahabad high court seeks to have 12 more individuals arraigned as accused in the case. The matter is scheduled to be heard on August 4.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 19, 2012, during an Agrasen Jayanti programme at a banquet hall in Bijnor. Prabal was allegedly assaulted and beaten to death over some dispute during the event. The prosecution further alleged that his body was later thrown into the Ganga in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet on July 26, 2013, against seven accused — Sanjay Gupta, Vinay Agarwal, Apoorv Agarwal, Nikhil Agarwal, Anuj Agarwal, Rahul Gupta and Ashish alias Ashu.

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{{^usCountry}} After the trial, the court found all seven guilty. They were taken into judicial custody before the sentencing order was pronounced on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the trial, the court found all seven guilty. They were taken into judicial custody before the sentencing order was pronounced on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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About six months after the murder, Prabal’s father, Alok Agarwal, a prominent businessman, reportedly died of shock. However, Prabal’s sister, Prachi, continued to pursue the case and led the family’s fight for justice throughout the prolonged legal proceedings.

Advocate Ahmed Jakavat, appearing for the complainant, said that while the initial FIR named five persons, the complainant later submitted an application to the police naming 12 more individuals as allegedly involved in the incident. Although the investigating agency examined their alleged role during the investigation, they were not included in the charge sheet.

The complainant subsequently moved the Allahabad high court, seeking to have the 12 individuals arraigned as accused.

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