Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 15 secondary edu directorate employees test Covid +ve, office sealed
lucknow news

15 secondary edu directorate employees test Covid +ve, office sealed

Fifteen employees, including the deputy director, working at secondary education department’s directorate located at Park Road tested positive for Covid on Friday, prompting the district administration to seal the office, an official said
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
HT Image

Fifteen employees, including the deputy director, working at secondary education department’s directorate located at Park Road tested positive for Covid on Friday, prompting the district administration to seal the office, an official said.

There are nearly 100 employees in the directorate of the secondary education department. The Covid test reports of 80 employees is still awaited. The district administration had carried out the Covid sample test drive at the directorate.

Joint director education, Bhagwati Singh in a letter to additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said those who tested Covid positive included deputy director, education, Vikas Srivastava, Sriram Rawat, Ajit Singh, Prem Kumar Mehto, Sitaram Rajvanshi, an administrative officer, Sachindra Mishra, senior assistant, Hari Shankar, principal assistant, Sohan Lal and Ravi Prakash.

The above nine tested positive after an antigen test was carried out on them. Six others tested positive after they went for RT-PCR test. They include additional education director Manju Sharma; deputy education director Prem Chand Yadav; deputy education director Vivek Nautiyal; finance officer Dinesh Kumar Singh Rathore; deputy director Deep Chand and administrative officer Prabhat Kumar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kanpur, Varanasi cities get first police commissioners

Covid review meet: Remain extra vigilant ahead of Holi, panchayat polls: Yogi

Holi gift: CM Yogi to inaugurate Gorakhpur zoo today

UPSRLM helping SHGs prepare herbal gulal from flowers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP