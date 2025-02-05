15 social welfare hostels set for revamp

The Uttar Pradesh government is modernizing hostels, run by the Social Welfare Department, across Uttar Pradesh, focusing on infrastructure, cleanliness, and security. (For representation)

Fifteen hostels run by the social welfare department in eight districts of the state will be modernised at a cost of ₹8 crore to enhance facilities and living conditions for their residents, a government spokesperson said.

Four of these hostels are in Ghazipur, three in Kanpur Nagar, two each in Ayodhya and Sultanpur, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Chandauli, Kannauj and Kaushambi. Currently, the government operates 261 such hostels in the state, with 178 designated for boys and 83 for girls, he added.

According to data made available by the Social Welfare Department, more than 8,000 students are currently benefiting from government-run hostels in the financial year 2024-25. The state government has already invested approximately ₹25 crore in their operation.

Student welfare has remained a priority for the Yogi government, with ₹27 crore allocated for 9,000 students in 2022-23 and over ₹38 crore spent on 8,500 students in 2023-24, he added.

The plan includes CCTV installation, new furniture, improved sanitation, regular maintenance, and a dedicated helpline to address students’ grievances.