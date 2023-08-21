15-yr-old boy saves two other teenagers from drowning in U.P.’s Meerut

Showing exemplary courage, a 15-year-old boy saved two other teenage boys after spotting them drowning in overflowing Madhya Ganga Canal (MGC) in Shivalkhas area under Jaani police station of Meerut district on Sunday (August 20), police said.

Abdul Rehman, the boy who saved two teenagers from drowning in a village in U.P.’s Meerut district. (Sourced)

The boy Abdul Rehman, however, could not save the third boy as his hand slipped in high water current of the canal. As per the police, Four friends Kartik, Ejaj and Arham and another boy (aged between 12 to 15 years) had gone to MGC.

Three of them Kartik, Arham and Ejaj stepped down into the overflowing canal to make a reel to post on social media. However, they cried for help when they started drowning in the canal.

Abdul Rehman, who had brought his buffaloes for grazing on canal bank, saw them and jumped into the overflowing canal without caring for his life, they added. He dragged Kartik and Arham back to the bank safely but could not save Eijaj.

“Presently, we are tracing Ejaj. We will soon invite the brave boy Abdul Rehman to honour him,” said station house officer of Jaani police station Prajant Tyagi.

He said Abdul is resident of Sivalkhas village and a student of Class 7 in the village school. He had brought his buffaloes for grazing as school was closed on Sunday when he saw the three boys drowning. As per villagers, Abdul is an expert swimmer.