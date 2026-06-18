15-year-old rivalry costs 75-year-old her life in Lko’s Banthra

A 75-year-old visually impaired woman died and her son was injured after a long-standing dispute between two neighbouring families turned violent under Banthra police station limits on Wednesday night, police said. The incident occurred in Mawai Padiyana village when an argument escalated into stone pelting and physical assault. Representational image (Sourced)

“The deceased, identified as Siyavati Rawat, suffered a fatal head injury during the clash that broke out around 9.10 pm. She was taken for treatment but died during care. Her son Rajendra Rawat also sustained injuries,” police said in a statement. . Three people have been held in connection with the incident, officials added

According to police, preliminary findings suggest some men had consumed alcohol together before returning to the village, after which the dispute flared up again, leading to violence involving sticks, bricks and stones.

The family alleged the incident was linked to an old personal enmity. Rajendra claimed he had left for Rajasthan around 15 years ago with the wife of his neighbour Manohar, as alleged, and that tensions between the families continued after both returned and lived separately.

Rajendra further alleged that he was attacked on the roof of his house and his mother was hit when she intervened.

Based on a complaint filed by Rajendra’s brother Ravi Rawat, police have registered a case of murder and voluntarily causing hurt against Dharmendra and Govind, sons of Manohar, his wife Basanti and brother Pancham.

Police said Dharmendra, Govind and Pancham have been detained, while Dharmendra is undergoing treatment under police watch. Security has been tightened in the village and investigation is underway.