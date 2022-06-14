17 more arrested for June 10 violence in UP, count up to 350

LUCKNOW Seventeen more people were arrested from four UP districts in the last 24 hours in simultaneous raids to nab people allegedly involved in the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad.

The tally of those nabbed went up to 350 after these arrests from Saharanpur, Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri and Firozabad, said police.

So far, 92 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 84 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkarnagar and 40 from Moradabad for their alleged involvement in the violence. Besides, 20 were arrested from Firozabad, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, informed ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

He said 13 FIRs were registered in nine districts and more arrests were likely in the case.

Police officials said three FIRs each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, while one each was registered in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Jalaun and Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs.

