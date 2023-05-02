U.P. logs 172 new Covid cases, one death

Uttar Pradesh reported 172 new Covid cases on Monday, including 37 in Lucknow. The number of active cases in the state is now 2,776, as per the health department data.

One death was reported in Agra on the day. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, one death was reported in Agra on the day.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 15 new Covid cases while Ghaziabad reported 22, and Mathura 14. The remaining districts, except Mahoba, reported new cases in single digit. Mahoba has zero active cases.

Meanwhile, 292 patients also recovered during the day.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 4 new Covid cases, Indira Nagar 3, and NK Road 3. There are 481 active cases in Lucknow now.

The state has reported a total of 21,4,3007 Covid cases since March 2020 and 23,686 deaths among Covid positive cases.