Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 17-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault by father, SP and BSP leaders in Lalitpur
lucknow news

17-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault by father, SP and BSP leaders in Lalitpur

FIR against 28 people registered with the Sadar Kotwali police under relevant sections of the IPC and Pocso Act; cops begin investigations into the case
The 17-year-old girl, along with her mother, had met SP (Lalitpur) and narrated her ordeal, after which he assured them of action (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

KANPUR A Class 11 student in UP’s Lalitpur district lodged an FIR against 28 people, including her father, some close relatives and district presidents of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of outraging her modesty over the last five years.

The FIR was registered with the Sadar Kotwali police under relevant sections of the IPC and Pocso Act and the cops had started investigations into the case, said Girijesh Kumar, ASP (Lalitpur).

The 17-year-old girl, along with her mother, had met SP (Lalitpur) Nikhil Pathak and narrated her ordeal, after which he assured them of action.

In the FIR, the girl alleged that she was first sexually assaulted by her father when she was in Class 6. The girl said she was taken for an outing and that is when her father showed her a porn clip on phone before outraging her modesty.

Thereafter, many other relatives sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her silence. These included her four uncles and cousins, alleged the girl.

RELATED STORIES

According to the girl, her father even pushed her into prostitution and attempted to sell her off to make money.

SP district president Tilak Yadav said it was a conspiracy against him. “I will commit suicide, if implicated. I will submit a memorandum to the SP and district magistrate tomorrow seeking a fair probe,” he said. His BSP counterpart, Deepak Ahirwar, also named in FIR, was not available for his comment. Apart from these two, other politicians were also named in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong leader gets show cause for making viral poster welcoming Varun to party

Dengue fever raging in Meerut, 750 afflicted in past 55 days

Oppn demo in Kheri a “super flop show”: Minister

Seven UP aspirational dists in top 10 list of delta ranking: Yogi
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP