1.9 crore children enrolled under “School Chalo Abhiyan” in U.P.: Minister

Against the target of enrolling two crore students of class 1 to 8 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”, nearly 1.9 crore (95 percent) children have been enrolled in primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh so far.

With a view to ensuring100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the “School Chalo Abhiyan” from Jaichandpur Katghara upper primary school in Shravasti district in April this year.

Listing out the achievement of basic education department in first 100 days of the Yogi 2.0 government, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said at a press conference on Sunday, “More than 40 lakh new children have been enrolled. The process of enrolment in schools is in progress.”

“Enrolment in basic shiksha parishad schools is increasing continuously. Enrolment was 1.52 crore in the year 2016-17 which has increased to 1.90 crore in 2022-23,” he added.

Aadhaar authentication

The minister said, “To ensure transparency, registration of all the children enrolled in the schools was done on the Prerna portal and subsequently their Aadhaar authentication is being done. So far, the Aadhaar card of 1.66 crore children has been made and the work is progress on priority.”

“Against the registered children, the Aadhaar card of 1.10 crore children has been successfully authenticated. Along with this, Aadhaar authentication of 1.48 crore parents/guardians has also been done,” Singh added.

“Under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, about 3,96,655 out-of-school children have been enrolled through door-to-door public relations survey. The details of the children have been uploaded on “Sharda Portal/App” and the process of providing special training to these children is in progress,” the minister said.

“Through household survey, 2,55,136 children with disabilities have been identified/enrolled through the Samarth portal/app developed for online tracking. The educational progress of children is being monitored by preparing Individual Educational Plan (IEP) for handicapped children and free equipment distribution,” he said.

The minister said in-service teacher training had been made available to all the teachers through “Diksha”. Certificate of completion of in-service professional development course of teachers had also been provided. Unique ID had been assigned to each teacher to track course completion, he added.

