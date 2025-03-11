19 FIRs filed against Ansal API for alleged property fraud in Lko

Investors have filed 19 FIRs against Ansal API and its directors till Monday, accusing the private real estate firm of large-scale fraud in its Sushant Golf City project in Lucknow, according to the police. (Pic for representation)

The complaints, registered at Sushant Golf City police station, allege financial irregularities, non-allotment of promised plots and the failure to develop essential infrastructure.

A senior police officer confirmed the rising number of complaints, stating that all cases pertain to alleged fraudulent activities involving property transactions.

“We have received 19 FIRs so far against Ansal API’s director and other officials. The allegations include financial fraud and non-fulfilment of property commitments,” the officer said.

Investors claim that more complaints are likely as several affected individuals are yet to approach the authorities. Many allege that despite taking payments, the company failed to provide plots or complete the promised development in Sushant Golf City and other projects.

Beyond individual disputes, the FIRs highlight broader concerns about the company’s failure to deliver key infrastructure in its high-tech township projects in Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar on March 5. Complainants allege that Ansal API did not construct power stations, sewage treatment plants, tubewells, or water tanks as promised in its Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Similarly, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) also took legal action, filing an FIR against the company on March 4. A day later, affected investors registered their complaints, further escalating the legal scrutiny on the developer.

The official said that authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations, with police and regulatory bodies examining financial records and project commitments. Investors continue to demand accountability, urging strict action against the company for failing to meet contractual obligations.