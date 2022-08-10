Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 Dalit sisters gang-raped in Ayodhya village; 3 youths booked

2 Dalit sisters gang-raped in Ayodhya village; 3 youths booked

lucknow news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:55 PM IST
The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the sisters were returning from Sherpurpura market near their village. The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field, say police
Initially, some cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, stated the girls’ father. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Two Dalit sisters were allegedly gang-raped by three youths after being held captive in a village under Bikapur police station limits of Ayodhya district. One of them was claimed to be a minor and the duo was sent for a medical examination, said police.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the sisters were reportedly returning from Sherpurpura market near their village. The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field. The trio threatened them of dire consequences and fled from the spot. An extensive search was launched to trace the trio, said Pramod Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Bikapur.

The two girls informed their family members about the incident on Tuesday, after which a written application was submitted to the police. Initially, some local cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, stated the girls’ father.

Another police officer said the FIR was lodged against one Bhai Lal Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav and an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He said charges under atrocities against Dalits and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences were also slapped against the accused persons.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP