2 ex-employees of gold loan firm arrested for fraudulently releasing collateral

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on Tuesday arrested two former employees of a gold loan firm for fraudulently releasing customers’ gold that had been submitted as collateral for loans, according to senior police officials.

For representation only

In a press note shared with the media, the officials named the two arrested as Priyanshu Shukla of Lucknow’s Janakipuram extension and Anurag Shukla of Lucknow’s Aliganj area. They said the duo was arrested near Mahavir Inter College on Kursi road.

The press note further stated that over the past few days, the STF had been receiving information about an active gang operating in collusion with certain employees of the gold loan firm. This group was found to be fraudulently releasing lenders’ gold by tampering with the registered mobile numbers.

Officials said that the two individuals, with the cooperation of current employees familiar to them, had released the gold assets of one customer and were trying to employ the same trick to release another customer’s gold.

A complaint had been filed by the gold loan firm earlier this month, resulting in the registration of an FIR for fraudulently releasing one customer’s gold at the Mahanagar police station. The two individuals have been arrested in connection with this case and subsequently sent to jail.

Further investigation is on, and more arrests are likely to be made in the matter, they added.

