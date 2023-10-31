Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 ex-employees of gold loan firm arrested for fraudulently releasing collateral

2 ex-employees of gold loan firm arrested for fraudulently releasing collateral

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 31, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The STF had been receiving information about an active gang operating in collusion with certain employees of the gold loan firm.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on Tuesday arrested two former employees of a gold loan firm for fraudulently releasing customers’ gold that had been submitted as collateral for loans, according to senior police officials.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a press note shared with the media, the officials named the two arrested as Priyanshu Shukla of Lucknow’s Janakipuram extension and Anurag Shukla of Lucknow’s Aliganj area. They said the duo was arrested near Mahavir Inter College on Kursi road.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The press note further stated that over the past few days, the STF had been receiving information about an active gang operating in collusion with certain employees of the gold loan firm. This group was found to be fraudulently releasing lenders’ gold by tampering with the registered mobile numbers.

Officials said that the two individuals, with the cooperation of current employees familiar to them, had released the gold assets of one customer and were trying to employ the same trick to release another customer’s gold.

A complaint had been filed by the gold loan firm earlier this month, resulting in the registration of an FIR for fraudulently releasing one customer’s gold at the Mahanagar police station. The two individuals have been arrested in connection with this case and subsequently sent to jail.

Further investigation is on, and more arrests are likely to be made in the matter, they added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP