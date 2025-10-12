2 held, 3 absconding in gang rape of Dalit girl in Lucknow: Police

A day after a 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Lucknow’s Banthra area, police have arrested two accused, while three others are still absconding. Representational image (Sourced)

“Two accused have been arrested so far. Efforts are underway to trace the others involved in the incident,” DCP (South Zone) Nipun Agarwal said on Sunday.

According to police, one of the arrested men, Lalit Kashyap, sustained a leg injury during a brief encounter late Saturday night. Another accused, Miraj, was arrested from a nearby locality. Both are being interrogated.

Despite intensive searches, the remaining three accused, named in the FIR as Chhotu, Babu, and Vishal, have yet to be traced. Police teams are conducting raids at several locations in the Harauni and Banthra areas using mobile surveillance and local intelligence.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim, a Class 11 student, was travelling with a male friend to visit her elder sister in a nearby village. The five men allegedly stopped them on the way, assaulted her companion, and took her to an orchard where they gang-raped her, police said.

The survivor later informed her brother-in-law, who lodged a complaint at the Harauni police outpost. Senior officers, including ADCP (South) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar, visited the site. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).