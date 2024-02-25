2 including minor girl succumb to injuries after road accident in Lucknow: Police

Two persons, including a minor girl, succumbed to their injuries on Sunday suffered in a road accident late on Saturday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Arjunganj city, hospital officials said. Two other patients are on life support and their condition is stated to be critical. (Representative file photo)

At least fifteen people including six police personnel, were injured on Saturday evening when an anti-demo vehicle of the district police, which moves much ahead of the chief minister’s fleet to secure the route, overturned and collided with other cars while trying to save a stray dog.

The accident took place near Mata Mandir in Arjunganj in Lucknow around 7:45pm, police said.

“Total nine injured were admitted. Two patients, a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, both residents of Lucknow unfortunately died during treatment,” said spokesperson KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh.

The woman and minor girl suffered severe injury in head and hip, said Dr Singh.

Two other patients are on life support and their condition is stated to be critical, due to blood clots. Other patients are stable, said the doctor.

Among those admitted at present, are three minors and four adults. All are admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit).