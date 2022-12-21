2 killed, 21 injured in fog-induced road accidents in U.P.

LUCKNOW: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kaushambi and Bulandshar districts and 21 others were injured in different districts in Uttar Pradesh amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said on Tuesday. The meteorological office in Lucknow said dense fog was likely to continue for two more days.

In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh Road in Arnia police station area, police said.

The driver of a mini-truck lost control over the vehicle after one of its tyres burst in the early hours on Tuesday morning. As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, additional superintendent of police (rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

In Kaushambi, Nitish (25) was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Sayara overbridge on Prayagraj-Kanpur Road around 9 am due to low visibility, police said. Nitish died while his friend was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in a critical condition, they said.

Eight people were injured in Sitapur when a van hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, police said, adding four passengers were seriously injured in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station.

In another accident, six students of a private school were injured when their van collided with a milk tanker on Tuesday near Pinahat town of Agra rural due to fog. The injured students were sent to hospital for treatment.

According to Pinahat police, the accident took place at 7.30 A.M. The driver of the school van was also injured. Villagers from nearby area gathered on Pinahat-Bhadroli Road for relief work and police were informed. A girl student was shifted to Agra for better treatment. All students were reported to be safe.

Mohammad Danish, in-charge of the Lucknow Meteorological Centre said, “Dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places over east UP and at isolated places over west UP.” (With PTI inputs)