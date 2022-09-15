20 unrecognised madrasas come to fore in U.P.’s Prayagraj

At least 20 unrecognised madrasas have come to fore during the ongoing survey being carried out in Prayagraj, say officials in the know of things. On the instructions of the state government, a team comprising district minority welfare officer, sub-divisional magistrates, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and others is carrying out this survey in the district to identify those madrasas which are not recognised by Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board.

The officials said there are 269 madrasas recognised by UP Madrasa Board in the district. Of them, 43 are aided while the remaining are running privately but are recognised. District minority welfare officer Krishna Murari said during the survey undertaken so far, 20 madrasas were found being run without affiliation. “These madrasas are being run in Kareli, Mehendauri and some other localities,” he added.

The official said the survey will continue till October 5 following which the report will be submitted to the ADM. As per the time schedule fixed for the survey report, the ADM is expected to submit the report post scrutiny to the district magistrate by October 15. Subsequently, the DM will submit it to the state government within the next 10 days.

At least 150 students were found in one such madrasa while authorities at another madrasa claimed that students had returned to their homes, the officials said. The survey is focusing on 12 points which include the names of the madrasa, the organisation running it, the year of the madrasa’s establishment and whether it is running on a rented or donated property.

It is also being checked if the madrasa is suitable for children or not i.e. whether it has adequate toilets, drinking water facility, benches for students and electricity supply. The survey is also noting down how many students are enrolled in a madrasa, the strength of teachers, syllabus being taught besides its affiliation and funding, officials said.