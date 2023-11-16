200 performers, more facilities and record crowd for Chhath celebrations in Lucknow

The Lakshman Mela ground, is getting decked up for the auspicious Chhath festival from Sunday. Artist Vinod Singh with two of his students, painting murals at the Lakshman Mela grounds for Chhath Puja on November 19 and 20. (HT photo)

That’s when lakhs of devotees would assemble here to offer their prayers and take a holy dip in the river.

This would be the 39th time when Chhath Puja celebrations would happen on the ground though this year the puja would be bigger and better than before. About 200 performers, mostly Bhojpuri singers are expected to put up a stirring stage performance this time.

Infrastructural facilities such as stage, retiling of the strip on the Gomti banks as well as renovation of the walkway leading up to the area demarcated for the ‘clay bedis (altars)’ are all underway.

National president, Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj and organiser of Chhath puja celebrations at Lakshman Mela grounds, Prabhu Nath Rai said: “This year around 2.5 lakh people are expected to participate in the Chhath puja on the Lakhshman Mela grounds, almost a lakh more than last year.”

“The population of Lucknow is increasing and several sites have been allocated for Chhath puja but even then, there is not enough space on the embankments to accommodate all those celebrating Chhath,” he said.

Ten feet beyond the embankment has been demarcated for devotees to take a dip in the Gomti river and daily cleaning is being done. People are filtering into the grounds in groups of three or four with bags of clay, to set up their altars.

“Nearly 200-250 police personnel would be here for security as usual, given the size of the crowds as well as some well-known performers who would need security cover,” said Rai.

“We will also have four steamer boats in case someone faces an emergency in the river water. A health ATM will be set up here along with a health camp,” he added. “With the help of the Lucknow Development Authority, we have been able to improve this site greatly, be it in terms of infrastructure, beautification, or equipment,” he added.

Sadhana Tiwari, who opted to visit the ghat to ready her altar on Thursday afternoon, said: “My family and I have been coming here to offer our prayers on Chhath for the last 10 years. Over time, we have introduced our friends to this ghat as well. The improvement I have seen at the ghat is astonishing.”

“The water is much cleaner than before. The ground is better maintained and the organisers arrange for Bhojpuri entertainments. They also keep security for crowd management,” she said.

BARABANKI COLLEGE ARTISTS BEAUTIFY CHHATH PUJA PREMISES

A group of artists from Sai PG College in Barabanki have been tasked with beautifying the premises by painting beautiful murals on the boundary walls and on the pillars supporting the flyover overhead. Vinod Singh, artist and lecturer at the college, has brought 12 Fine Arts students to help him do the job.

“I keep on doing projects like this as I feel this is my way of giving back to society. My talent is in the arts, and if it cannot bring anything more tangible to people’s lives, at least it can bring colour and beauty,” he said. These painters have been contracted by the LDA, and the group is hoping to complete their artwork by evening.

