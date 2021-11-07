202 suffer injuries due to crackers in Lucknow

City hospitals reported as many as 202 burn injuries due to firecrackers on the night and a day after Diwali. Around 102 people were treated at government hospitals, while 100 patients with burn injuries were treated at private hospitals in the state capital. As many as nine injured are still admitted, the others were sent back home after the first aid.

Spokesperson of KGMU Dr Sudhir Kumar said, “As many as 11 people reported, with burn injuries due to crackers, in the trauma centre, of which four were admitted for treatment in serious condition.”

Medical Superintendent of Balrampur Hospital, Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi said that more than 26 people reported burn injuries. All of them were treated and sent back home.

Chief medical superintendent Dr SK Nanda said, “Around 23 people reported injuries on the night of Diwali and a day after. Five of them are still admitted to the hospital for the treatment.”

Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital said, “Around nine people reported with injuries, all of them were discharged after the primary treatment.”

Around 22 patients with burn injuries were treated in Lohia hospital, all of them were discharged after treatment.