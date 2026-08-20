2022 incident: Delhi couple get life term for killing daughter, dumping body

A Delhi couple have been sentenced to life in prison for killing their daughter and dumping her body alongside the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district in 2022. They were angry with their 21-year-old daughter for marrying a man of her choice. A case was registered at Raya police station of Mathura in connection with the incident.

If such accused are not punished appropriately, it will communicate a wrong message in society, observed the court. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arvind Kumar Yadav, additional district judge at the special court (EC Act) in Mathura, delivered the verdict on Wednesday (August 19) sentencing Nitesh Yadav and Brajbala for life imprisonment with a penalty of ₹5,000 each for offence under section 302 IPC read with section 34 (murder with common intention) and held the couple guilty also for crime under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC and section 27 and 30 of Indian Arms Act.

The court said the accused couple committed a gruesome murder of their daughter and deserved no soft approach for their crime because if such accused are not punished appropriately, it will communicate a wrong message in society.

The body, which bore bullet injuries on the chest, was recovered as unidentified on November 18, 2022 alongside the Yamuna Expressway within the limits of Mathura’s Raya police station, police had said. The identity of the deceased was later established as Ayushi Yadav (21) from the Badarpur area of Delhi. She was allegedly shot twice by her father, who, along with his wife dumped the body.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the probe, it was revealed that the woman, who was pursuing her final year of BCA from an institute in Delhi’s Janakpuri area at that time, had an altercation with her father on November 17 and was allegedly shot dead by him who used his licensed gun to commit the crime. Woman’s parents were subsequently arrested. The weapon and a car used in the crime were also seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, it was revealed that the woman, who was pursuing her final year of BCA from an institute in Delhi’s Janakpuri area at that time, had an altercation with her father on November 17 and was allegedly shot dead by him who used his licensed gun to commit the crime. Woman’s parents were subsequently arrested. The weapon and a car used in the crime were also seized. {{/usCountry}}

Read More