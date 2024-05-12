2024 LS polls: U.P. deputy CM Pathak, others campaign for Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh and party’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi on Sunday sought votes and support for party’s Lucknow pick for Lok Sabha polls Rajnath Singh. Uttar Pradesh dy CM Brajesh Pathak (right) and senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh campaigning for Rajnath Singh in Lucknow. (Sourced)

At a campaign meeting at Nehru Road, they encouraged voters for a 100 percent turnout on May 20 when Lucknow will go to polls in the fifth phase.

Pathak urged those present in the meeting to take responsibility of bringing at least 25 people to polling booths to cast their votes. Neeraj Singh enumerated the development brought in the city by Rajnath Singh, also country’s defence minister.

He also spoke about the progress made in the defence sector and how India was on way to becoming a self-reliant nation.