 2024 LS polls: U.P. deputy CM Pathak, others campaign for Rajnath - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2024 LS polls: U.P. deputy CM Pathak, others campaign for Rajnath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM, senior BJP leaders urge voters to support Rajnath Singh in upcoming Lok Sabha polls, highlighting his development work and defense sector progress.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh and party’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi on Sunday sought votes and support for party’s Lucknow pick for Lok Sabha polls Rajnath Singh.

Uttar Pradesh dy CM Brajesh Pathak (right) and senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh campaigning for Rajnath Singh in Lucknow. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh dy CM Brajesh Pathak (right) and senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh campaigning for Rajnath Singh in Lucknow. (Sourced)

At a campaign meeting at Nehru Road, they encouraged voters for a 100 percent turnout on May 20 when Lucknow will go to polls in the fifth phase.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pathak urged those present in the meeting to take responsibility of bringing at least 25 people to polling booths to cast their votes. Neeraj Singh enumerated the development brought in the city by Rajnath Singh, also country’s defence minister.

He also spoke about the progress made in the defence sector and how India was on way to becoming a self-reliant nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 2024 LS polls: U.P. deputy CM Pathak, others campaign for Rajnath

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On