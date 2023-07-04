Nearly 4k new TB cases identified in U.P.

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 04, 2023 06:49 PM IST

A 21-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh identified 3,959 new TB cases. The screening targeted areas with previous TB or Covid-19 cases. Treatment has begun and patients will receive monthly support for a nutritional diet.

A 21-day campaign has identified 3,959 new TB cases in Uttar Pradesh.

A total 87,686 sputum samples were tested between May 15 and June 6, a press statement from the health department issued on Tuesday, read.

The screening drive focused on areas from where TB or Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two years.

“Prison, old-age homes, brick kilns, factories, were included in the microplan,” said Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, state TB officer.

Treatment of the new cases has begun and soon they will start getting 500 monthly support for a nutritional diet.

“Unidentified TB patients pose a risk in two ways. First, their treatment is delayed, hence their condition worsens. Secondly, they can spread infection to others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

At present, U.P. has 3,01,789 TB patients under treatment according to January 2023 data of the central TB division.

