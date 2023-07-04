Nearly 4k new TB cases identified in U.P.

A 21-day campaign has identified 3,959 new TB cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Fore representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total 87,686 sputum samples were tested between May 15 and June 6, a press statement from the health department issued on Tuesday, read.

The screening drive focused on areas from where TB or Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two years.

“Prison, old-age homes, brick kilns, factories, were included in the microplan,” said Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, state TB officer.

Treatment of the new cases has begun and soon they will start getting ₹500 monthly support for a nutritional diet.

“Unidentified TB patients pose a risk in two ways. First, their treatment is delayed, hence their condition worsens. Secondly, they can spread infection to others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, U.P. has 3,01,789 TB patients under treatment according to January 2023 data of the central TB division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON