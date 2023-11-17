22 years after allotment, man struggling to get possession of EWS house

Lucknow: Lalmani Pujari, 70, is making rounds of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for the past 22 years to get possession of the EWS house that was allotted to his daughter by the development authority in 2000 through lottery.

Public hearing underway at LDA office in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (HT)

Pujari was at the LDA’s Gomti Nagar office at 11am on Thursday once again to plead his case before the development authority officials at a public hearing.

After more than two decades, the development authority has now listed the name of Pujari’s daughter on top for hand-over of the EWS house measuring 280 sq feet.

In 2000, Pujari had applied for a house in his daughter’s name and the LDA had allotted EWS house (plot with room) to his daughter Pappi Devi in Sector -J in Jankipuram .

However, Pujari could not get possession of the flat as the development authority had allotted it to someone else too and that person was already living there.

“After much persuasion, in 2006 the development authority allotted another house, number S2-202, in Vasant Kunj on Hardoi Road. When I went there to take possession, I found that it was missing. There was no house at the address provided by the development authority,” said Pujari.

“Thereafter, in 2019 I was allotted house number S1-408 in Vasant Kunj. However, this house was also in possession of someone when I went to take possession,” added Pujari.

Till date the development authority had not been able to handover the house to him, asserted Pujari.

“The development authority will address his problem soon,” said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA.

The development authority holds Janata Adalat on the third Thursday of every month and Nagrik Suvidha Diwas on the last Tuesday of every month to address problems of home buyers.

According to the LDA, 26 applications were received at the Janata Adalat on Thursday.

“Seven complaints were addressed at the Janata Adalat itself and remaining issues will be addressed in a time-bound manner,” said Varma.

Pujari is still clueless as to how long he will have to wait to get possession of his house for which he has already paid entire amount of ₹1.26 lakh that includes registry charges also.

