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22-year-old former kabaddi player shot dead in Shamli

The deceased was identified as Mohana alias Monu, a resident of Kakripur village in Baghpat district.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 08:00:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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A 22-year-old former kabaddi player was shot dead in Shamli district on Saturday morning while on his way to pick up labourers for agricultural work, police said. Investigators suspect he was assaulted before being shot, and have launched a manhunt for those involved.

The deceased Mohana alias Monu (HT )
The deceased Mohana alias Monu (HT )

Police said a Dial 112 call was received around 8 am informing them that a body with a gunshot wound was lying in a sugarcane field along the canal embankment in Nala village under Kandhla police station limits.

Senior police officers, including superintendent of police NP Singh, additional SP and the Kairana circle officer, rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene.

The deceased was identified as Mohana alias Monu, a resident of Kakripur village in Baghpat district. Police said he was a former kabaddi player and earned his livelihood by operating a tractor-mounted sprayer in agricultural fields.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim had left home around 5 am to pick up labourers from Nala village for farm work. He appears to have been involved in a scuffle near the canal embankment before being shot,” SP NP Singh said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and said further legal proceedings are underway. Investigators are examining all possible motives behind the killing.

 
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