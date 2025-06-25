2.35L govt buildings in U.P. to have rooftop rainwater harvesting system

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking a campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address the issue of groundwater depletion. In this regard, the government aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across Uttar Pradesh with a rooftop rainwater harvesting system, a spokesperson said. (Sourced pic for representation)

The state’s Jal Shakti Department is running the “Catch the Rain 2025” campaign to promote rainwater harvesting across the state.

Around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed, and plans are afoot to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months. This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations, stated the press release.

So far, 16 districts, namely. Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Pilibhit — have successfully achieved the 100% target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings, a spokesperson said.

This marks a significant milestone in the Yogi government’s water conservation efforts. This achievement not only underscores the state’s commitment to environmental protection, but also offers renewed hope for regions grappling with water scarcity. The widespread installation of rainwater harvesting systems is a vital step toward securing a sustainable and water-resilient future, the press release read.