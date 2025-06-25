Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

2.35L govt buildings in U.P. to have rooftop rainwater harvesting system

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 25, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's "Catch the Rain 2025" campaign aims to install rainwater harvesting systems in 2.35 lakh buildings, enhancing water conservation efforts.

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking a campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address the issue of groundwater depletion. In this regard, the government aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across Uttar Pradesh with a rooftop rainwater harvesting system, a spokesperson said.

(Sourced pic for representation)
(Sourced pic for representation)

The state’s Jal Shakti Department is running the “Catch the Rain 2025” campaign to promote rainwater harvesting across the state.

Around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed, and plans are afoot to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months. This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations, stated the press release.

So far, 16 districts, namely. Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Pilibhit — have successfully achieved the 100% target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings, a spokesperson said.

This marks a significant milestone in the Yogi government’s water conservation efforts. This achievement not only underscores the state’s commitment to environmental protection, but also offers renewed hope for regions grappling with water scarcity. The widespread installation of rainwater harvesting systems is a vital step toward securing a sustainable and water-resilient future, the press release read.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 2.35L govt buildings in U.P. to have rooftop rainwater harvesting system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On