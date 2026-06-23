24 hours after Aliganj tragedy, fire breaks out at Lucknow college

Less than 24 hours after the devastating fire at a commercial building claimed several lives in the Aliganj area of the state capital, another fire was reported in the city on Tuesday afternoon, this time at Eram College in the Thakurganj area.

Firemen dousing flames at Eram College on Tuesday (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident comes amid heightened concern over fire safety in educational and commercial establishments following the deadly Aliganj blaze on Monday.

According to fire department officials, the control room at Fire Station Chowk received information about a fire in the college office located in Sheikhpur Habibpur under the Thakurganj police station limits at around 3:50 pm.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had engulfed furniture, files and cupboards inside the office. Preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by a short circuit,” said Chowk fire station officer Pushpendra Kumar, adding, “No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.”