Single exit, height loophole, pending demolition order: Lucknow fire building's long list of violations

Fifteen people were killed and nine others injured when a massive fire ripped through a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Fire personnel conduct a dousing operation after fire broke out at a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow. (PTI)

What initially appeared to be an accidental fire is now under scrutiny for a series of violations in the commercial building that authorities say had been ignored for years.

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A residential building operating as a commercial hub The three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg was originally approved for residential use. It was still functioning as a commercial establishment housing multiple businesses, including a pet shop, veterinary clinic, gaming zone, animation centre and an IT office.

According to government records, the property was approved under a self-certification building plan scheme in 2014 for residential purposes. Authorities later detected unauthorised construction on the premises.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) then initiated proceedings against the owners and issued a demolition order in May 2016. That order was revoked less than two months later in July 2016, allowing the structure to continue operating.

Following the June 22 fire, the LDA has once again issued a demolition notice and launched an inquiry into officials whose alleged inaction may have enabled the building's continued use despite known violations.