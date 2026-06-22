'Save me', 'let me go to my son': SOS calls, heroic rescues paint a heartbreaking story from Lucknow fire

The fire incident in Lucknow has killed 15 people so far. But the true horror of such tragedies extends far beyond these numbers, reflected in the pain of families who lose their loved ones. A massive fire broke out at the Student Library in the Aliganj area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Photo by Deepak Gupt/Hindustan Times)

On Monday, frantic SOS calls and screams for help from family members and friends created heartbreaking scenes outside the building in the Aliganj area where the fire broke out.

Dhiraj Mehra received a SoScall from his office colleague, a 3D artist who worked at the gaming zone on the third floor of the building that caught fire in Aliganj, killing at least 15 people. Mehra said his colleague screamed over the phone, "Bacha lo" (save me).

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A grief-stricken mother was also at the site of the fire, knowing that her son was trapped inside. She helplessly pleaded with officials to let her enter the building and save her child. "Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas" (Let me go to my son), the distraught woman cried repeatedly as rescue operations continued.

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot as the rescue was underway, said a high-level inquiry had been ordered. With tears welling in his eyes, the deputy CM said he had seen 14 bodies at the spot. "They were our children. It is a very tragic incident," Pathak said.