Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 dead, several trapped in Aliganj blaze; firefighters, police continue rescue work
Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 people died in a fire tragedy that occured in Aligang area of Lucknow in UP. The fire started at 3 pm, as per locals, who helped saved some people
- 12 Sec agoLucknow fire news LIVE: Building that caught fire housed many establishments
- 2 Mins agoLucknow fire news LIVE: Rescue ops underway as 15 confirmed dead so far
- 5 Mins agoLucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Death toll rises to 15
- 13 Mins agoLucknow fire tragedy LIVE: PM express grief over loss of life in fire incident, announes ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of deceased
- 21 Mins ago6 dead so far in fire incident
Lucknow fire news live updates: At least 15 people have died and several others are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said rescue teams were carrying out a room-by-room search after reports that some students remained inside the building....Read More
As the fire was brought under control, stretchers were taken inside through an adjacent building. Rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure. Officials believe that four to five people may still be trapped inside, while 12 deaths have been reported so far.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
The chief minister directed senior officials to immediately reach out to the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured in the fire.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes... Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated."
Detailing the ongoing rescue efforts, Pathak said firefighters adopted innovative methods to gain access to the building. "Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. Every single room has been searched, and the washrooms have been checked," he said.
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Building that caught fire housed many establishments
Lucknow fire news LIVE: UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak confirmed that the building housed multiple establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop. He noted that some students sustained injuries while attempting to escape.
"Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment," Pathak said.
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Rescue ops underway as 15 confirmed dead so far
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Total 22 people have been brought to KGMU hospital in Lucknow. Out of these, 15 are dead while 7 are injured but not critical. At the accident spot, rescue ops still underway but fire doused.
- With inputs from Pranshu Mishra
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Death toll rises to 15
Lucknow fire news LIVE: The death toll has now increased to 15. Several are still trapped inside the building which housed multiple establishments.
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: PM express grief over loss of life in fire incident, announes ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of deceased
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said rescue operations were underway, with authorities providing all possible assistance.
The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000.
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 dead so far in fire incident
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 people have died while many are reportedly still trapped inside a three-storey building that caught fire on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.