Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 dead, several trapped in Aliganj blaze; firefighters, police continue rescue work

As the fire was brought under control, stretchers were taken inside through an adjacent building. Rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure. Officials believe that four to five people may still be trapped inside, while 12 deaths have been reported so far.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister directed senior officials to immediately reach out to the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured in the fire.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes... Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated."

Detailing the ongoing rescue efforts, Pathak said firefighters adopted innovative methods to gain access to the building. "Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. Every single room has been searched, and the washrooms have been checked," he said.