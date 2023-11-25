2.41L kg drugs worth 1,400 crore seized in U.P. since 2020: Police

Over 2.41 lakh kilogram of illegal drugs were seized in raids carried out across Uttar Pradesh by the state police from 2020 to October this year, additional director general (ADG-Crime) SK Bhagat has said, adding the crackdown against drug peddlers and syndicates had broken their spine.

(For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a communique shared with the media, police officials said the seized drugs were valued at ₹1,400 crore in the international market. More than 40,000 cases were registered, and 45,000 persons were arrested under the NDPS (Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in the said period.

Bhagat said a total of 2,41,431 kg of illegal drugs were seized in three years and 10 months. Among the seized narcotic substances were 1,94,346 kg of ganja, 40,359 kg of doda (poppy straw), 2,032 kg of opium, 3,518 kg of charas, 984 kg of heroin (smack), 186 kg of morphine and around 3.82 kg of cocaine.

The ADG added the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), constituted to curb drug trade, seized around 9,350 kg of illegal drugs till October and arrested 187 persons after booking them in 71 cases registered under the NDPS Act. Also, it demolished three illegal drug factories operating in Agra and Bareilly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy inspector general (DIG)-ANTF Abdul Hameed said this year 40,905 kg of illegal drugs were seized in eight zones of the state, while 6,013 cases were registered and 7,539 people arrested. He said a maximum of 10,816 kg of drugs was seized in the Kanpur zone, followed by 7,763 kg in Varanasi and 4,626 kg in Meerut.

Similarly, around 13,961 kg of illegal drugs were seized within the limits of the seven police commissionerates in the state; 1,322 cases were registered and 1,635 people were arrested. In the Agra commissionerate limits alone, 4,460 kg of illegal drugs were seized, followed by 3,265 kg in Kanpur and 2,703 kg in Gautam Buddh Nagar.