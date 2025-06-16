25 killed in lightning strikes in U.P, CM Yogi orders relief

At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes in 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh from Saturday night to Sunday morning, officials said. Officials inspect the scene where a hut was reduced to ashes in a lightning strike, killing four members of a family, in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

As per data released by the relief commissioner’s office, five deaths were reported in Prayagraj district, four in Jaunpur, two each in Lalitpur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Bijnor, and each in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sambhal, Jhansi and Jalaun districts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officers concerned to promptly launch relief work in the districts hit by storm, rain and hailstorm.

The chief minister directed the district administration officers to visit the affected areas. He also directed them to provide financial assistance to the family members of the deceased and others who suffered losses. The injured should be given proper treatment, he added.

Yogi said officers should conduct a survey to assess crop loss and send a report to the government so that further action can be taken.

Seventeen people were killed while six were injured in two Prayagraj villages, Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, and Jaunpur district, authorities said.

Five people, including a couple and their two children, died after being struck by lightning in Prayagraj district late on Saturday night. The couple and their two children died in Sonbarsa village under Bara police station’s jurisdiction, they added.

In another incident in Kalyanpur village under Shankergarh police station area, a 29-year-old man died on the spot while his wife suffered severe burns.

As per reports, Virendra Banvasi, 35, and his wife Parvati, 32, were sleeping in their hut with two daughters Radha, 3, and Karishma, 2, when lightning struck. All four died on the spot. The deceased couple’s two elder daughters -- Son Kumari, 10, and Anchal, 8, -- were staying with their grandparents on the fateful night, officials said.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar (29), a resident of Kalyanpur village under Shankergarh police station limits, died while his wife Kusum, 27, suffered serious burns in a lightning strike.

Bara SDM Sandeep Tiwari and tehsildar Ganesh Kumar, accompanied by naib tehsildar and other revenue department officers, visited Kalyanpur and Sonbarsa villages.

Tiwari said the families of the deceased will be given ₹3 lakh each from the Natural Disaster Fund. Besides, the family of the deceased in Sonbarsa village will also be provided a house, he said. The deceased couple’s two daughters will be provided scholarships, he added.

Meanwhile, four people in Bansi town of Siddharthnagar district, two in Bhar Pahi village near Sahjanwa in Gorakhpur, and a woman in Hata town of Kushinagar were fatally struck by lightning on Sunday morning.

The lightning struck a group of children -- Khushbu, 12, Jyoti, 11, and their cousin Ajay, 10, in Sahjanwa. Khushbu died on the spot, while Jyoti and Ajay were rushed to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Tara Devi (30), a resident of Hata in Kushinagar, sustained burns after being struck by lightning while returning from the field.

In Siddharthnagar, four people, including cloth trader Shah Jamal, 27, and Kallu alias Rizwan, 33, were killed. Sateesh Yadav, 27, a vegetable seller from Bajar Deeh, and Irshad Ahmad, 25, who was with his friend Mahboob, was also among those killed. Mahboob sustained serious burns, officials said.

Five dead in Jaunpur

Five people, including two minor brothers, were fatally struck by lightning in three separate incidents in Kashidaspur, Kahjura and Kanehra areas of Jaunpur district on Sunday.

Storm wreaked havoc in Chandwak, uprooting dozens of trees and electricity poles and plunging the area into darkness.

The deceased included two brothers (Ansh, 12, and Ashu, 10), and their neighbour Ayush, 12, -- all of Kashidaspur.

Apa, a 14-year-old girl, was killed in Khajuran village of Badalpur Kotwali area, while Brijesh, 25, of Karnehua village was fatally struck by lightning.