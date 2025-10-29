3 arrested for attacking brother-sister duo after barging into flat

LUCKNOW Three individuals were arrested on Wednesday following an alleged assault on a brother-sister duo in their rented flat in the Madiaon locality of Lucknow. According to reports, the victims were attacked by the president of the RWA of the apartment and 8-10 other people after a dispute with a security guard regarding parking on October 23.

The situation escalated, prompting the victims to file an FIR on Tuesday. This action came after the sister shared a video on social media, alleging police complicity in protecting the attackers.

The three accused were identified as Ram Janam Yadav, Sandeep Gupta and Shivanshu Gupta, all residents of Kutir Apartment of Eldeco City on IIM road. They were booked for criminal house trespass for barging into a flat and attacking the brother-sister duo over a parking dispute, stated Lucknow police officials on X.

The police initiated action amidst counter allegations by both the parties.

ADCP (north) Amol Murkut informed the media that the police are carrying out a search to arrest others involved in the incident. The brother and sister claimed that the attackers, including the apartment’s president, beat them up and used a mosquito racket to hit them.

According to the victims, the president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the apartment had been harassing the woman, asking her to have an affair with him and he created a “parking dispute and physically assaulted them when she refused.” The victims also claimed that the police did not take any action despite their complaints.

The ADCP said the apartment’s president and some local residents claimed that the woman parked her scooter in an unauthorised manner and abused them when asked to move it.