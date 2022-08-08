Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller

3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller

lucknow news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:03 AM IST
The constables intercepted the jeweller and his nephew, accused them of keeping stolen ornaments and threatened to frame them in a fake case, before wresting the ornaments.
An FIR was lodged against the three police constables for loot and taking the jewellers hostage and they were sent to jail. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: The Shahganj police arrested three police constables posted in Pratapgarh district for allegedly looting silver worth 4 lakh from a jeweller. Police also recovered the looted silver from them. Police officials said jeweller Vikram and his nephew Himanshu of Hathras district came to Prayagraj on Saturday and were returning with silver ornaments. Police constables Dharmdhurandhar Gupta, Rahul Singh and Rakesh Singh caught them near Shahganj police station. They accused the jewellers of keeping stolen ornaments and threatened to frame them in a fake case. They took them near Khusrubagh and released them after taking the ornaments. The jeweller immediately approached senior police officials and informed them about the incident. The Shahganj police lodged an FIR against the three police constables for loot and taking the jewellers hostage. SHO Shahganj Arvind Rai said the accused had been arrested and sent to jail.

