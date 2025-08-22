3 held for beating teacher to death over parking dispute in Varanasi

A 54-year-old teacher of a private inter college here was allegedly beaten to death by three people following a dispute over a parking spot in Maitri Chhaya Apartment in Kedar Nagar colony under Bhelupur police station area in UP’s Varanasi on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The three accused have been arrested, they added. The three arrested accused are being interrogated. (For Representation)

The arrested accused include Adarsh Singh, 27, Karan Gaur,19, of Maniar in Ballia district and Satish Patel, 19, of Sindhitali in Chandauli district, they added. Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Saravanan T said the deceased identified as Praveen Jha had an argument with Adarsh Singh over parking on Thursday night at Maitri Chhaya Apartment where Jha and the accused lived. The parking issue had led to arguments between the teacher and the main accused on several occasions during the last two years, he added.

“The dispute escalated on Thursday night, and Adarsh, along with two accomplices, attacked Jha with bricks and an iron rod,” the cop said. “Following the argument, Adarsh and his two aides allegedly beat up Jha. The family took him to the trauma centre of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

The wife of the deceased filed a complaint against three people, including Adarsh Singh, in connection with the incident. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Adarsh Singh and his two aides under section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. The DCP (crime) said all three accused were being interrogated.