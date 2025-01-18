3 lakh yet to clear house tax dues; LMC steps up recovery drive

Lucknow Municipal Corporation has launched an aggressive campaign to recover overdue house tax from defaulters. With over three lakh property owners yet to clear the dues, the Corporation is expediting actions such as account seizure, building sealing, and asset attachment. (For representation)

An LMC official said the city has over 7 lakh properties, with taxes paid for 3,92,000 of them. However, 3,08,000 properties still have outstanding house tax payments.

The official said that the authority has made it clear that starting March, 12% interest will be levied on all unpaid house taxes. The Corporation will not only target residential properties but also take strict action against commercial property defaulters.

The official added that over 86,000 people own commercial properties in the city. Of them, around 55,000 have paid their taxes. For those who haven’t, notices will soon be issued, and the sealing process will begin.

The official explained that in addition, the Corporation is focusing on large defaulters, with 81 property owners owing over ₹1 crore in tax and 139 defaulters with dues of more than ₹50 lakh. There are also over 26,000 defaulters with outstanding amounts greater than ₹50,000.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh has ordered the tax department to step up its efforts and recover dues from the biggest defaulters. He appealed to residents to make use of online payment options to clear their dues without delay. Property owners can pay taxes conveniently through the Municipal Corporation’s website or by using UPI through the Bharat Bill Pay App.