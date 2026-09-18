3 UP PAC women battalions to be equipped with modern firearms

: Women personnel of three Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions are set to gain enhanced operational capability with access to modern firearms, including 9mm pistols and 7.62x39mm automatic assault rifles, under a state government-approved procurement plan worth ₹1.94 crore.

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A senior home department official confirmed that the Home (Police) Department, through a government order issued on September 12, approved the purchase of 373 9mm pistols and 90 automatic assault rifles for the three women PAC battalions. The move will provide the women personnel with both sidearms and automatic rifles for operational deployment, strengthening their ability to perform duties requiring armed response.

The total sanctioned expenditure is ₹1,94,37,222, including ₹1,15,79,412 for the pistols and ₹78,57,810 for the 7.62x39mm automatic assault rifles. The approval followed a proposal from PAC authorities and concurrence from the Finance Department. The expenditure will be charged to the 2026-27 budget under the designated head for the state armed constabulary.

The procurement will be undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, PAC and Logistics Headquarters in accordance with prescribed financial and procurement rules. The authorities have directed that the make, model, specifications and quality of the firearms meet functional and operational requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} The government stipulated that the sanctioned funds cannot be diverted for any other purpose and must be utilised by March 31, 2027. Responsibility for any financial irregularity or audit objection arising during the procurement has also been fixed on the concerned police and PAC authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government stipulated that the sanctioned funds cannot be diverted for any other purpose and must be utilised by March 31, 2027. Responsibility for any financial irregularity or audit objection arising during the procurement has also been fixed on the concerned police and PAC authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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