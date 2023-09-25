30-year-old man dies by suicide in Lucknow: Police

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the government flat at the new Darul Safa in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, police said.

Deputy commissioner police (DCP) (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the incident took late Sunday night (Representative Photo)

The flat belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Shukla, said police.

Deputy commissioner police (DCP) (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the incident took place late Sunday night.

Police said that the man, originally from Barabanki, used to work in the media cell of the BJP MLA and lived in his government flat number 804 of the 10th-floor high-rise building located in the Lalbagh area of Hazratganj.

The alleged suicide took place following an argument with his girlfriend over the phone, said police, adding that the man hanged himself while making a video call to her.

Police said they received a call from the woman (his girlfriend), who was right outside the flat at the time of the incident.

Police reached the spot and had to break open the door. His body was taken down and sent for post-mortem, and a forensic team was also called to examine the room, said police.

According to building manager Rashmie Khare there are around 40 flats and 30 CCTV cameras installed at every corner. Police said they are yet to ascertain the actual cause behind this step. A technical team has been called who will be looking at the CCTV footage of last night and an investigation into the matter has been launched, said police.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

