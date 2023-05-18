Over 150 people fall ill after having ‘prasad’ in UP; food poisoning suspected

Over 150 persons including 35 children fell ill, due to an alleged case of food poisoning after they had ‘prasad’ at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, police said.

According to the health department, 73 persons are being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia district hospital and another 80 in the village where a team of doctors are looking after those affected.

The ‘prasad’ (religious offering) was distributed among the devotees after a religious event organised near a government school in Chandel village where the devotees were served ‘poori-sabzi and lal chanaa’.

Around 11:30pm on Wednesday night, people began complaining of severe stomach ache and dysentery.

Chief medical officer Dr Avanindra Kumar said none of the hospitalised or those in the village were serious.

The health department was maintaining a close watch on the situation, he added after visiting the patients in the hospital.

