Indore: 20 students fall ill due to food poisoning, many hospitalised

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 17, 2023 03:07 PM IST

Some of the students complained that the food served at the university's canteen was contaminated which is what led to them falling ill.

At least 20 female students staying in a hostel of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district fell ill due to alleged food poisoning, an official said on Monday. The students complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain late Sunday night, SAGE University registrar Manish Chowdhary told PTI.

"Out of the affected students, the condition of eight is fine, while 10 to 12 students are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rau area," the official said. Some videos of the students admitted to the hospital surfaced on social media, in which one of them was heard saying they had dinner in the hostel mess late Sunday evening.

The university management, however, has denied that the food prepared in the hostel's canteen was contaminated. “Many students of our hostel had gone to the city during the day and might have returned after consuming food from outside. We have also found out that some students had non-vegetarian food cooked outside the hostel premises on Sunday,” Chaudhary said.

There are around 290 students (both male and female) in the university's hostel, but the other students who had food in the mess on Sunday are absolutely fine, he added.

indore madhya pradesh
Monday, April 17, 2023
