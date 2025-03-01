35 e-rickshaw halts planned to ease traffic congestion in Lucknow

To address rising traffic congestion and regulate e-rickshaw movement, authorities in Lucknow have decided to establish 35 designated halts across the city, officials said on Saturday. E-rickshaws have become an essential mode of transport in Lucknow, providing last-mile connectivity to thousands of commuters. (Sourced)

The decision follows a high-level action plan by a joint committee formed under the directives of the district magistrate and police commissioner. Under the new system, e-rickshaws will be restricted to designated zones and barred from crossing into other areas.

The city has been divided into eight operational zones, with e-rickshaws required to stop only at approved halts. Authorities will use a coding system to monitor movement, and violators operating beyond assigned zones will face strict penalties.

E-rickshaws have become an essential mode of transport in Lucknow, providing last-mile connectivity to thousands of commuters. However, their unrestricted movement has led to frequent traffic disruptions and road safety concerns. Officials attribute the problem to the absence of designated parking spaces and unrestricted travel across the city.

“The committee has identified key areas where e-rickshaws often cause traffic congestion. These designated halts will help in better traffic management and smoother movement,” said additional district magistrate (East) Amit Kumar.

Implementation of the plan has already begun, with authorities assigning specific zones to e-rickshaws and enforcing penalties for violations.

The designated halts will be set up at major intersections, busy markets, and transport hubs, including Charbagh Chauraha, Sadar Bridge, Golaganj, KCC, Daliganj, Nishatganj, Naka Chauraha, Alamnagar Railway Station, Jankipuram, Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Sultanpur Road, Chinhat Chauraha, Polytechnic Chauraha, Kamta, Buddheshwar Flyover, and Dubagga Police Station.

Officials are also considering additional measures such as issuing permits, imposing route restrictions, and setting up digital monitoring systems to ensure compliance. The initiative is expected to ease congestion and improve commuter safety while maintaining e-rickshaws as a key urban transport service.