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3.91 crore seized, five arrested in IPL betting bust in Kanpur

According to officials, the alleged ringleader, Manish alias ‘Professor’ from Jabalpur, remains at large, with his last known location traced to Pune. The cash seizure, counted using three currency-counting machines, took nearly two hours to complete.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
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With the arrest of five men and seizure of 3.91 crore in cash late Tuesday night, police claimed to have busted an illegal IPL-linked betting ring that used a mobile application to take bets from customers across the city and beyond.

Police said the arrests followed a late-night operation. (For representation)

According to officials, the alleged ringleader, Manish alias ‘Professor’ from Jabalpur, remains at large, with his last known location traced to Pune. The cash seizure, counted using three currency-counting machines, took nearly two hours to complete.

Police said the arrests followed a late-night operation after a surveillance team tracking IPL-related betting activity spotted two men running what appeared to be a live betting setup from a white car (Sonnet) under the Govindpuri bridge. When police moved in, mobile phones belonging to Kartik Lakhwani of Kaushalpur and Rajkumar of Fazalganj revealed the bethub24.com betting application, WhatsApp transaction records and customer logs. During questioning, both, said to be local businessmen, told police that the cash operations were being handled from a rented house in Kidwai Nagar.

Police said the platform was designed not just to facilitate betting but to maximise losses for users. Customers winning amounts below 1 lakh were paid digitally, while higher payouts were settled in cash from the Kidwai Nagar premises, which functioned as a counting and storage hub. Officials added that the application was manipulated to ensure that customers placing large bets consistently lost beyond a certain threshold.

Manish, believed to be operating from Pune, is being tracked, police said.

The seized cash has been reported to the income tax department and will be formally handed over after the completion of legal proceedings, the commissioner said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 3.91 crore seized, five arrested in IPL betting bust in Kanpur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 3.91 crore seized, five arrested in IPL betting bust in Kanpur
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