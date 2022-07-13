3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured

A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child’s uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident.

The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added.

Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt’s lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator. The boy fell on the escalator and hurt his fingers.

The staff stopped the escalator, and the child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated and discharged him.

In a statement, the Lulu Mall spokesperson said, “The escalators were stopped immediately, and our security guards, along with other team members, rescued the child within minutes. He was taken to the hospital in a mall ambulance.”

“On reaching the hospital, the family realised that the injuries were minor and decided to take the child to their family doctor instead. The child was at home and doing fine,” the spokesperson added.

