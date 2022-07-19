4 arrested for offering namaz in Lucknow’s LuLu Mall: Police

LUCKNOW: Four men have been arrested on charges of allegedly offering namaz in Lucknow’s newly opened LuLu Mall in an unauthorised manner on July 12, the Lucknow Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said the four men, along with one minor and three women, visited the mall on July 12 and offered namaz on its premises. He said all eight people involved in the incident had been identified and action was being taken accordingly.

The four people arrested for offering namaz in the mall include Mohd Rehan of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, Atif Khan of Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri district and two brothers, Mohd Lokman Ali and Mohd Noman Ali, of Laharpur, Sitapur. They all stayed together in Abrar Nagar locality of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, a police statement said.

Some people recorded the eight offering prayers and shared the video clip on social media leading to a major controversy over prayers inside a public place.

On July 14, the mall management, which was also criticised for allowing the eight to offer namaz, filed a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Right-wing Hindu groups responded to the video clips objecting to people offering namaz inside the mall and sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite Hanuman Chalisa there, which was declined.

On July 15, three people identified as Saroj Nath Yogi, Krishna Kumar Pathak and Gaurav Goswami were arrested for trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa. The same day, a fourth man, Arshad Ali, was also arrested for trying to offer namaz inside the mall. They were booked for causing nuisance and arrested as a preventive measure.

On July 16, two men were arrested while trying to offer pooja on the eastern boundary of the mall and shouting slogans. On July 17, over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit were prevented from holding a protest outside LuLu mall. Police said the vehicles of five activists of the outfit who intended to protest against the mall management were stopped and forced to return by the police from approaching the complex.

The mall was formally inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10 and was opened to the public the following day.

On Monday night, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to act tough against elements hell-bent on vitiating the atmosphere and emphasised that there should be no politics against the working of the mall.

The chief minister said nobody should be allowed to offer prayers just anywhere and people must follow norms in this regard made by the administration. He also frowned at the obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues.

“The Lulu mall that is carrying out business activities has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people. Demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of the people visiting the mall… Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” the chief minister said at a meeting with government officials.