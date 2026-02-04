4 held as DGGI cracks open ₹250-cr areca nut tax evasion ring in Meerut zone

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Meerut Zonal Unit busted a multi-state areca nut syndicate, arresting four men alleged to be at the centre of a GST evasion network that has so far cost the government ₹250 crore. Officials say the total evasion could run into thousands of crores as the probe widens. Representational image (File photo)

The syndicate allegedly funnelled areca nut worth nearly ₹5,000 crore to pan masala manufacturers across India. To avoid paying tax, the group allegedly recorded sales as business-to-consumer transactions on paper, while the actual supply went to large-scale manufacturers. The raw areca nut was sourced from multiple states, routed through Delhi, and moved without proper tax documentation.

The four arrested, all Delhi residents, are Shivam Dwivedi, Sanjeet Kumar, Nitin Jain, and Dilip Kumar Jha. They were produced before Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Durgesh Nandini, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days after Senior Public Prosecutor Lakshya Kumar argued on behalf of the prosecution. The defence maintained that no GST evasion was committed and that no offence was made out against the accused.

Officials said the accused have so far deposited around ₹7 crore into the government treasury across different transactions. The case remains at a preliminary stage, with a detailed investigation ongoing. Given the high tax rates and cess applicable to areca nut, authorities estimate the total alleged evasion linked to the syndicate could cross ₹5,000 crore.